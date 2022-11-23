November 23, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Drink driver fined €500

By Staff Reporter00

A 22-year-old man found drink driving and speeding in Paralamni was arrested in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

The young man was stopped by officers shortly after midnight on Wednesday, driving at 109 kilometres per hour on the Paralimni-Sotiras road, where the speed limit is set at 50kph, Famagusta police spokesman Steve Theodolou told the Cyprus News Agency.

He was arrested after he underwent an alcohol test with a reading of 63mg%. The maximum alcohol limit is 22mg%, Theodolou said. At the Paralimni police station, a final alcohol test showed a reading of 59 mg%.

Police issued a €500 fine to the man for driving under the influence of alcohol while he will be summoned to court for speeding at a later stage.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

I miss the land but does the land miss me?

Eleni Philippou

EAC workers on strike

Staff Reporter

Over €35,000 stolen from Paphos villa

Staff Reporter

Arrest after hotel guests report theft

Staff Reporter

President Anastasiades meets with Scholz and Steinmeier in Berlin

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign