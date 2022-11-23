November 23, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealthHealthcare

Neophytou pledges continued Gesy improvements

By Jonathan Shkurko049
1
Disy leader Averof Neophytou being greeted at the hospital

Disy leader and presidential candidate Averof Neophytou vowed on Wednesday to improve the conditions at the centre for children with neurodevelopmental disorders at the Nicosia general hospital, as well as the new Nicosia mental hospital and A&E departments all over Cyprus.

During a visit to the Nicosia general hospital, where he was accompanied by the health ministry’s director general Christina Yiannakis and the hospital’s director Kypros Stavrides, Neophytou stressed the importance of the national health scheme Gesy and underlined how it had revolutionised healthcare in the country.

“In the last ten years, health has been at the centre of the government’s plans and strategies,” he said.

“Important work has been done to improve infrastructures, to acquire new equipment and to reorganise positions, all with the goal of saving lives.

“But most of all, the implementation of Gesy was the most important reform ever introduced in our country, a reform introduced by the Disy government,” Neophytou said, calling the scheme “the backbone of Cyprus” and promising a continuous upgrade of medical facilities and clinics.

The Disy leader also underlined the role that the planned new accident and emergency department for children at the Makarios children’s hospital will have in the capital and on the island in general.

Furthermore, he praised the current administration for what he called “an excellent management of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

“We were among the best counties in the world when it came to managing the pandemic. With many more plans and projects yet to be unveiled, I can safely say that healthcare in Cyprus is moving in a positive direction,” he concluded.

Related Posts

Conference looks at managing the Akamas

Andria Kades

Foreclosure suspension akin to ‘shooting ourselves in the foot’

Kyriacos Nicolaou

President focuses on energy in German visit

Jonathan Shkurko

Extension expected for buffer zone migrant police posts

Gina Agapiou

Paphos police investigating two cases of car arson

Staff Reporter

Finikoudes Beach volley courts get a revamp

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign