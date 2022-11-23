November 23, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Over €35,000 stolen from Paphos villa

By Staff Reporter00

Collectible gold and silver coins worth €26,000 as well as cash were stolen from a villa in Paphos, police said on Wednesday.

A 47-year-old man reported that unknown persons broke into his villa in the area of Potimon, located between Peyia and Kissonerga while he was missing on Tuesday afternoon.

The thieves took a safe in which there were €10,000 in cash and collectible gold and silver coins worth €26,000.

Officers arrived at the scene for examinations and concluded the perpetrators entered the house by violating the sliding aluminium kitchen door.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Arrest after hotel guests report theft

Staff Reporter

President Anastasiades meets with Scholz and Steinmeier in Berlin

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Kedipes chairman: ‘foreclosure bill will affect ability to repay the state’

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Waste management is probably our biggest environment issue

CM Guest Columnist

Christodoulides maintains lead in presidential race, gap tightens between Neophytou and Mavroyiannis: Alpha poll

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign