November 23, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President Anastasiades meets with Scholz and Steinmeier in Berlin

By Source: Cyprus News Agency028
President Nicos Anastasiades is set to meet the political leadership of Germany on Wednesday during his working visit in Berlin.

According to a statement issued by the presidency, at 11 am (Cyprus time), Anastasiades will visit the Presidential Palace for a meeting with his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

During their meeting the two Presidents will discuss issues related to bilateral relations, developments regarding the situation in Ukraine, while President Anastasiades will brief the German President on the current situation of the Cyprus issue.

In the afternoon, (6 pm Cyprus time), President Anastasiades will meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, with whom he will discuss the Cyprus problem, while their meeting is also expected to focus on European, energy and economic issues, followed by a joint press conference.

The President of the Republic is accompanied by Government Spokesman Marios Pelekanos, Deputy Minister to the President Petros Demetriou and Director of his Office Pantelis Pantelides, the statement concludes. First lady, Andri Anastasiades, also accompanies the President.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

