November 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Anastasiades to meet Germany’s former Chancellor Merkel before return to Cyprus

By Jonathan Shkurko026
ÓõíÜíôçóç ÐñïÝäñïõ Äçìïêñáôßáò ìå Ðñüåäñï Ãåñìáíßáò óôï Âåñïëßíï
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier with President Anastasiades

President Nicos Anastasiadis is due to meet former German Chancellor Angela Merkel at noon on Thursday during the final day of an official visit to Berlin.

Prior to the meeting, he will also visit Berlin’s Jewish Museum and give an interview to Die Welt newspaper.

Cyprus and Germany agreed to strengthen and broaden their consistently excellent relations, Anastasiades said on Wednesday after meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“I want to warmly thank my friend the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for hosting me and our constructive talks. Our common goal is to further strengthen and broaden the consistently excellent relations between our countries and people, on a bilateral and European level,” Anastasiades said in post on social media after the meeting.

Anastasiades and Scholz also discussed the Cyprus problem, and focused on European, energy and economic issues.

On his part, Scholz said that he was in favour of a solution to the Cyprus problem based on a bizonal, bicommunal federation.

He added that Germany would do whatever possible to have Cyprus talks restart based on international law.

Earlier in the day, Anastasiades met German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue Palace.

He will return to Cyprus on Thursday night.

Related Posts

Earthquake shakes areas of Limassol and Paphos

Jonathan Shkurko

Man arrested in connection with car arson

Jonathan Shkurko

Second arrest after 18 migrants arrive on boat

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus can profit from past mining activity

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

‘Groundbreaking’ gender identity bill brought to the House

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign