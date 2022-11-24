Cyprus looking to create a strong space ecosystem

Cyprus hopes to formulate a strong Space ecosystem, general manager of the deputy ministry of innovation and digital policy Dr Stelios Chimonas said on Thursday.
The deputy ministry published a written statement after Chimonas attended the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Council of Ministers, which was held in Paris between Tuesday and Wednesday.
According to the statement, the council discussed the ESA’s agenda for the next decade, with ministers stressing the importance of Europe’s independent access to Space in order to make the most of the possibilities and solutions it offers to immediately and effectively deal with global challenges, including possibilities for monitoring and mitigating the effects of climate change, as well as ensuring secure communications and radio navigation through European satellites.
“Of crucial importance to the achievement of the above objectives was the decision to increase ESA’s budget by 17 per cent, a development that will allow the strengthening of European space autonomy, leadership, security and resilience,” the statement added.
For his part, Chimonas said that despite its small size, through the extensive cooperation it maintains with the ESA Cyprus seeks to further exploit its geostrategic position, and take advantage of the opportunities this creates, to build a strong space ecosystem in the country.
To this end, Cyprus is promoting a series of reforms and initiatives, including the development of a National Space Strategy, based on the new EU Space Policy, ESA initiatives and the legislation on space activities on the basis of the relevant international conventions, he added.
In the context of the integrated Action Plan that has been drawn up, Chimonas also referred to the creation of a national Business Incubation Centre (BIC) and a local cluster for Space, which Cyprus is promoting.
This further emphasises the significant developments made in terms of satellite communications infrastructure and the installation of satellite ground stations on the island that serve European and global operators, he finally said.