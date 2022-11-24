Daily News Briefing

November 24, 2022

In today’s episode, the finance ministry denounced the 12-hour strike by electricity authority workers which kept customer service centres closed resulting in “unnecessary inconvenience”.

In other news, the 300 contract officers’ posts for the policing of the buffer zone to stem illegal migration have not yet been filled and the deadline has been extended, police spokesman Christos Andreou said yesterday.

Elsewhere, the interior ministry issued an apology yesterday, after letters went out to dead people to register to vote.

The issue came to light, after a father published a letter online from the civil registry and migration department, asking for a person due to turn 18 to register to vote in the upcoming presidential elections.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

