November 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

EAC promotes Christmas anti-cancer charity

By Jonathan Shkurko020
This year’s Christmas campaign promoted by the Anti-Cancer Society, in cooperation with the electricity authority (EAC) is inviting people to gift a Christmas ‘candle’ to people with cancer by donating to the association.

People wishing to donate for the campaign, which is called ‘Giving Light to a Life’ and will run throughout all of December, can make a contribution on the association’s website (www.anticancersociety.org.cy) or via text.

People can text the number 7060 with the message ‘CAS 3’ to contribute €3 and with the message ‘CAS 5’ to contribute €5.

At the same time, as part of the campaign, the Anti-Cancer Society will organise special Christmas events in Nicosia and Paphos on December, in Limassol on December 10.

The association will also participate in municipality events in Paralimni on December 3, in Larnaca on November 11, in Aradippou on December 4 and in Denia on December 13.

 

