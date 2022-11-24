November 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested in connection with car arson

By Jonathan Shkurko014
Arson
file photo

Police on Thursday arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with a case of car arson in Simou, near Paphos.

According to Paphos police spokesperson Michalis Nicolaou, a car caught fire at around 1.50am on Thursday, prompting the intervention of the fire service to put it out.

The vehicle was extensively damaged and scene was cordoned off. Preliminary investigations indicated that the fire was set maliciously.

After questioning the owner of the car, a warrant was issued against a 28-year-old, who was later found and arrested. He is due to appear in court.

Related Posts

Anastasiades to meet Germany’s former Chancellor Merkel before return to Cyprus

Jonathan Shkurko

Second arrest after 18 migrants arrive on boat

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus can profit from past mining activity

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

‘Groundbreaking’ gender identity bill brought to the House

Gina Agapiou

President focuses on energy in German visit (updated)

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign