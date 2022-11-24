November 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Men arrested for suspected cocaine

By Jonathan Shkurko088
File Photo

Two men, aged 56 and 50, were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly supplying another person with drugs to sell.

The case is related to the arrest of a 20-year-old man after 43 plastic bags with cocaine were found in his car following a police search.

Members of the Nicosia drug squad stopped the man’s car for a check on the Nicosia – Larnaca motorway on October 29.

During their search, they found 43 plastic bags containing a total of 26 grammes of white powder believed to be cocaine inside the wheel cover of his car.

Officers arrested the man for illegal possession of drugs and possession with the intent to deal. He was remanded for six days and awaiting trial.

The two men arrested on Wednesday are currently in custody awaiting a custodial remand.

 

Related Posts

Multi-national military exercises take place

Nikolaos Prakas

EAC promotes Christmas anti-cancer charity

Jonathan Shkurko

Shady pricing practices ahead of Black Friday

Antigoni Pitta

‘Long way to go’ in sexual health services

Andria Kades

Fire service exercise at Vasiliko

Staff Reporter

Door damaged in explosion

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign