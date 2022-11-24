November 24, 2022

Revamp planned for Paphos airport

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Paphos Airport

Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos on Thursday said the area surrounding Paphos airport is in dire need of refurbishment and that expansion works for the facility are also set to be discussed soon.

Following a meeting with the community leader of Yeroskipou, where the airport is located, the airport’s director Yiannis Harpas, the director of the Paphos regional tourism board Nassos Hadjigeorgiou, as well as with representatives of the forestry department and the civil aviation, Phaedonos said it is necessary to restore the image of the airport.

He also mentioned the issues surrounding the illegal advertising boards and signs within the area.

“It is common knowledge that the expansion of Paphos airport is imperative,” the mayor said.

“During the meeting with relevant officials and organisations, we discussed the area’s general landscaping, as well as other subject such as the lighting of the streets leading to the airport and the cracks and holes on the surrounding roads.

Phaedonos said the Yeroskipou cannot sustain the costs of the refurbishment alone, adding that both the Paphos municipality and airport operator Hermes will financially contribute to it.

He also called on Hermes to be stricter and more thorough in the upkeep of the airport and the surrounding area.

