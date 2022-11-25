November 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
FootballSportWorld Cup

England held to goalless draw by USA

By Reuters News Service00
fifa world cup qatar 2022 group b england v united states
The Three Lions were unable to break down the Americans, and only had one shot on target

A youthful United States side outplayed England in their World Cup Group B battle but were left to rue a flurry of missed chances and poor finishing in both halves after having to settle for a 0-0 draw at the Al Bayt Stadium on Friday.

England, unchanged from Monday’s 6-2 win over Iran, could have sealed their place in the knockout phase with a win but were careless in possession and struggled to dominate the Americans, who steadily grew in confidence.

Tim Weah set up Weston McKennie with a measured cross but the midfielder blazed his effort over before Christian Pulisic’s powerful strike beat goalkeeper Jordan Pickford but crashed off the crossbar in a lively first-half display from the Americans.

The closest England came to breaking the deadlock was on the stroke of halftime when U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner denied Mason Mount, while captain Harry Kane endured a frustrating evening up front as Gareth Southgate’s side laboured to earn a share of the spoils.

Related Posts

Hosts Qatar eliminated from World Cup

Reuters News Service

At World Cup, Argentina pay tribute to Maradona on anniversary of death

Reuters News Service

Last-gasp double keeps Iran in World Cup after Wales thriller

Reuters News Service

Who could be potential Manchester United buyers?

Reuters News Service

Clash of youth in store as buoyant England take on US

Reuters News Service

Spirited Wales take on Iran with knockout stage in sight

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign