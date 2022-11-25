November 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Situation at Nicosia prison, ‘uncontrolled and dangerous’ AG says

By Nikolaos Prakas02
prizon 24

Management of the Nicosia central prisons is “neither efficient or effective”, it’s rife with drugs and criminal activity, as was witness intimidation both inside and outside the facility, leading to an uncontrolled and extremely dangerous situation, the attorney-general’s office said on Friday.

The damning statement from both Attorney-general George Savvides and Deputy AG Savvas Angelide was issued after the case was filed with the Nicosia district court in connection with the murder of a Turkish Cypriot inmate.

One of the inmates, deemed the main suspects for the death of Tansu Cidan, 41, is to face pre-meditated murder charges, while two prison guards will face manslaughter charges, and a third guard faces the charge of negligent and dangerous actions and violating his duty.

Cidan was found dead in his cell on October 27.

The main suspect, 29-year-old Veysi Badur, is being held separately from the other 11 suspects.

Citing an investigation ordered into alleged widespread mobile a drug use in the prisons, by four independent investigators that had been tasked with collecting testimony and data, the attorney general said that it could be confirmed that drugs and mobiles were widely trafficked in the prison, with the help of some guards.

“From the result and based on indisputable facts, it follows that the measures taken by the management of the prison are neither sufficient nor effective,” the AG’s statement said.

“This leads us to an uncontrollable and highly dangerous situation and creates risks to the safety and lives of people inside and outside the prisons with serious implications for public safety and order,” it added.

