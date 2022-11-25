November 25, 2022

Two remanded over car theft and arson

Two people have been remanded for one day by the Paphos District Court as suspects in a car theft and arson case, police said on Friday.

According to Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou, police arrested the two individuals, a woman, 28, and a man, 26, on Wednesday regarding a car theft and arson that occurred in October.

Police found the woman after being tipped off by the owner of the stolen vehicle. She was arrested in the morning on Wednesday, while during investigations, police said that some items stolen form the burnt vehicle were discovered in her car.

The items were recognised by the 34-year-old woman, who owned the stolen vehicle, police said.

The 26-year-old man was re-arrested shortly after the woman, as he had been previously arrested for the crime in October.

He had then been remanded for two days but had been released after the order expired.

According to police, the 34-year-old’s car had been at a tyre repair centre in Paphos when it was stolen.

The owner realised the car had been stolen when she went to pick it up on October 10.

The next day, police found the car burnt in a field in Paphos.

 

