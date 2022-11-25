November 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
UkraineWorld

Ukraine’s four nuclear power plants reconnected to grid

By Reuters News Service00
ukraine power plant
A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 4, 2022.

Ukraine’s four nuclear power plants have been reconnected to the national power grid after completely losing off-site power earlier this week, the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Friday.

The facilities were all disconnected from the grid on Wednesday for the first time in Ukrainian history after the latest wave of Russian air strikes on vital infrastructure.

In a statement, the IAEA nuclear watchdog said Ukraine had informed it on Friday that its Rivne, South Ukraine and Khmelnytskyy plants had been reconnected. Ukraine reconnected its vast Zaporizhzhia plant on Thursday, Kyiv said earlier.

The Zaporizhzhia plant, which was seized by Russia in the early phase of its February 24 invasion, was shut down in September, but still needs electricity to keep up essential safety work.

Related Posts

Freezing Ukraine tries to restore power after Russian strikes on grid

Reuters News Service

Putin tells mothers of soldiers: ‘We share your pain’

Reuters News Service

Researchers test mRNA technology for universal flu vaccine

Reuters News Service

Americans celebrate Thanksgiving under shadow of more mass shootings

Reuters News Service

Decision over sending Patriot air defence to Ukraine lies with nations – NATO

Reuters News Service

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says Europe must avoid division, set low price for Russia’s oil

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign