The police is investigating a case of parental neglect after an 11-year-old child was found left alone in her home in Paphos on Thursday.

According to media reports, the girl was found by the police following a tip-off by the neighbours of the family, who told the authorities that the girl had been left unsupervised since the morning.

When speaking to the authorities, the girl reportedly said that she was alone and that her father had left for a trip a day earlier.

The girl has since been placed in the care of social services.

According to newspaper Politis, the father had left for Albania to watch Pafos FC’s match against Dinamo Tirana. He is expected to be arrested upon his return on Friday morning, when a case will be filed against him for abandoning a minor.

The match finished in a 1-1 draw.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.