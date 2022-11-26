November 26, 2022

Cringe Town to take over Visual Space

By Eleni Philippou00
Visual Space presents the solo exhibition by Iacovos Loizou as of December 16 all about those awkward feelings and cringe-worthy moments. Titled Cringe Town, the exhibition perfectly describes the confusion and ‘awkwardness’ the artist undergoes and it is translated into his work. Upon visiting, viewers can observe a variety of styles in his prints, paintings, and sculptures. A ‘full of colour’ exhibition, with each artwork having its own story to tell.

The exhibition is located at the heart of the old part of Nicosia and aims to contribute to the continual growth of the city’s most vibrant contemporary art quarter. Loizou, also known as Mr Kok, is a self-taught artist based in Nicosia having studied urban planning in London. Through his unconventional work, which is defined by a mix of text, diagrams and drawings, he explores themes such as Cypriot social norms, art censorship, dreams and insecurities. These predominantly dark themes are married with bright colours and a comic style of drawing creating a unique contrast.

Apart from the exhibited pieces, Cringe Town also includes two creative workshops which will be led by the artist. On Saturday, December 17 between 10am and 12pm the public is invited to co-create collage posters with the artist. The second workshop will take place on Sunday 18 at the same time and is titled Co-create canvas paintings with the artist. People of all ages and artistic levels are welcome to participate and explore their own creativity.

 

Cringe Town

Solo exhibition by Iacovos Loizou. December 16 – 18. Visual Space, 17 Areos Street, Nicosia. opening night: 4pm-10pm. Saturday:10am-9pm, Sunday:10am-6pm. Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 workshops at 10am-12pm. www.visualspc.com. [email protected]

 

