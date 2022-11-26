November 26, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos police book 26 for traffic violations, one arrest

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
paphos police 1
File photo

Paphos police issued 26 complaints over traffic violations during a coordinated 24-hour campaign, with most of them concerning Incidents of drunk driving.

According to Paphos police chief Nicos Tsapis, 11 out of the 26 complaints were issued to drivers who were driving under the influence of alcohol, two concerned incidents of drug driving, while the remaining complaints concerned other minor traffic offences.

Tsapis added that the coordinated campaign also yielded one arrest, where a 35-year-old man was taken into custody as part of an investigation into a string of burglaries and break-ins in the Paphos district.

Furthermore, Tsapis said that due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions, the police also conducted checks on the condition of the road network, ensuring that drivers could carry on unimpeded, before concluding by saying that the traffic violation campaign would continue.

Related Posts

Investigation into string of burglaries leads to three arrests

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cringe Town to take over Visual Space

Eleni Philippou

Justice minister receives damning prisons report, will ‘act accordingly’

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Authorities launch smishing TV campaign to warn public about cyber fraud (with video)

Staff Reporter

Child hit by a car in Paphos

Kyriacos Nicolaou

‘Week of the Tree’ kicks off on Sunday

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign