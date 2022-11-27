November 27, 2022

House speaker to take part in violence against women event in Athens

House president Annita Demetriou

House speaker Annita Demetriou departs for Athens on Monday, 28 November, to take part in an event marking the November 25 International day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

A press release said Demetriou was invited by Euro MP and vice chairwoman of the European Parliament’s Committee on Women’s Rights and Gender Equality (FEMM) Eliza Vozemberg.

She will be one of the main speakers at the event, including Vozemberg and Olga Kefaloyianni, member of the Hellenic Parliament and chair woman of the Executive Council of the Centre for Gender and Equality Policy Studies (CEGEPS).

Demetriou returns to Cyprus on Tuesday, November 29.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

