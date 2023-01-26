January 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police warn public of new WhatsApp scam

By Staff Reporter0937
Authorities have warned the public about a phone scam where callers contacting individuals on WhatsApp pretend to be calling from the police and ask for personal details.

In a statement, the police said the scam was reported to their cyber-crime unit.

When the scammers call, the emblem of the Cyprus Police appears on WhatsApp. Speaking in English, the callers ask for a person’s identity card number and their bank account details.

The calling numbers appear to be from overseas, the police added.

