Restaurant review: Gustoso, Paphos

By Sarah Coyne

2022 was a year when many new restaurants opened in Paphos, but sometimes, it is nice to return to the old ones, which have stood the test of time. One of these is Gustoso on the Tomb of the Kings Avenue. The owners have been in the restaurant business for many years; I remember a holiday to Cyprus years ago when I enjoyed the most wonderful Sunday lunch at their previous venue, the Clubhouse on the old Tsada Golf Course.

Since then, and with the redevelopment of the golf course, Christina and Diogenis have relocated to a prominent position in Paphos. Somehow the restaurant is easy to drive past and miss, however, meeting a friend for lunch there reminded me of how good it is. The continued high standards are a testament to their success.

Somewhat arrogantly, we presumed it would not be busy on a Sunday in the middle of January. How wrong we were. Thankfully we had pre-booked a table which was just as well as the place was full to bursting, and we saw many people being turned away. The dining areas are spotlessly clean, and the green and white décor details have a slight Beverley Hills vibe.

The menu is extensive, with a varied selection of soups (ideal for this time of year), starters, salads, types of pasta, main dishes and grills, steaks, and seafood. This was my second visit in the same week. The previous visit, for a quick lunch, we had an Aubergine Gratin starter and a Summer Breeze Salad. For anyone on a January health kick, it is worth noting that their salads are superb and must be some of the best value ones around. Unlike some restaurants, they are not mean with quality ingredients. The Summer Breeze Salad included many chicken strips over mixed greens, avocado, and mango with a honey and mustard dressing. Also, the ‘starter’ Aubergine Gratin was absolutely huge. One of the most generous entrées I have ever been presented with.

Complimentary Garlic Bread is served at the table, which is a nice touch. If you ate this and a starter, I doubt you would have any room left for a main. Knowing the size of the portions from my earlier dining experience, we went straight in for the main on our Sunday visit. To be honest and fair, I am not sure we chose very well from the menu and watching the numerous plates going past the table, the seafood platters and the chops looked incredible, and the receiving diners delighted.

We selected one of their Angus Burgers (they have a choice of three versions) and Spinach Cannelloni. My partner described the Angus Burger as an experience more like eating a steak than a typical burger which reflects the high-quality ingredients. They asked how he wanted it to be cooked. The burger came in a bun, and inside, it was topped with a rich sauce and lots of onions. A generous bowl of thin French fries was also served. The pasta arrived with a fresh Greek salad and was a substantial portion in typical style. The kind of meal you would dream about when you cut out carbs. All the food was piping hot.

They have a tempting selection of desserts on the menu, but unfortunately, we were full! The service was very efficient throughout the whole meal. The owners were exceptionally busy in the background, whereas in the old days, they were more to the fore. However, after so many years in the hospitality industry, they had everything running like clockwork, and all the guests were enjoying the dining experience, which was excellent value.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY Mediterranean/European

WHERE Gustoso, Tomb of the Kings Avenue 72 Paphos

WHEN Tuesday-Saturday 11.30am to 10.30pm and Sunday 11.30am to 10pm. Closed on Mondays.

CONTACT 26 943600

HOW MUCH Soups from €4.50, Starters from €8, Mains from €10, Desserts from €5