January 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus and Greece sign memorandum of understanding on defence

By Jonathan Shkurko083
The Cyprus Association of Research and Innovation Enterprises (CARIE) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Hellenic Aerospace Security & Defense Industries Group (HASDIG) aimed at consolidating the bilateral cooperation between Cyprus and Greece in the field of defence.

According to a joint statement, the memorandum of understanding marks the beginning of a new era in the cooperation between the defence industries of the two countries.

The two countries already participate in joint European programmes for the research and development of high-tech defence systems.

“The signing of the memorandum is the basis for a new era of close cooperation between Greece and Cyprus in the field of security and defence, as well as the development of new innovative systems and their commercial promotion on international markets,” the statement said.

