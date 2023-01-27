January 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Deputy shipping minister heads to Saudi Arabia

By Andria Kades072
vassilis demetriades, deputy minister of shipping, 2020
File photo: Deputy Shipping Minister Vassilis Demetriades

Deputy Shipping Minister Vassilis Demetriades is traveling to Saudi Arabia over the weekend, after an invitation from the government to discuss how the two countries can further their cooperation in shipping.

Demetriades will meet with the Saudi Transport Minister Saleh Nasser Al-Jasser on Sunday. The two will discuss bilateral relations their joint participation in the work of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The deputy shipping minister is expected to arrive to Saudi Arabia on Saturday and return on Tuesday.

Al-Jasser will be organising dinner for the Cypriot delegation, while Demetriades will also meet with a number of shipping representatives and business person, highlights perks of the island’s shipping services.

Related Posts

Cyprus and Greece sign memorandum of understanding on defence

Jonathan Shkurko

Economy can be boosted through pharmaceuticals, says presidential candidate

Iole Damaskinos

Thirteen-year-old rescued after falling into open pit

Iole Damaskinos

North murder suspect remanded for another seven days

Nikolaos Prakas

Anastasiades honours Holocaust victims

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus delivers demarche to Unficyp chief

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign