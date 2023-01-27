January 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Australian OpenSportTennis

Djokovic pounds Paul to reach 10th Australian Open final

By Reuters News Service00
australian open
Record nine-time champion Novak Djokovic destroyed his opponent again as he marches towards another title in Melbourne

Novak Djokovic shrugged off controversy involving his father to reach a record-extending 10th Australian Open final with a 7-5 6-1 6-2 win over outgunned American Tommy Paul on Friday.

Nine-time champion Djokovic will meet third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s decider after the Greek booked his first final at Melbourne Park by beating Russian Karen Khachanov in the earlier semi-final.

Serbian Djokovic’s father Srdjan created a distraction for his son ahead of the semi-final after a video emerged showing him posing with fans holding Russian flags, which were banned at Melbourne Park early in the tournament. Read full story

With Srdjan declining to attend the semi-final for fear of creating further disruption for his son, fourth seed Djokovic was in a foul mood early at Rod Laver Arena and surrendered a 5-1 lead in the first set as unseeded Paul rallied to 5-5.

Djokovic then knuckled down.

In a furious counter-attack, he won 14 of the next 17 games to seal another one-sided victory in his bid for a 22nd Grand Slam title.

Related Posts

Cyprus star Baghdatis was a role mode, says Tsitsipas

Jonathan Shkurko

Djokovic’s father won’t attend semi-final after Russia flag controversy

Reuters News Service

Title race won’t affect my friendship with Guardiola, says Arteta

Reuters News Service

Tsitsipas beats gutsy Khachanov to reach first Australian Open final

Reuters News Service

Vinicius Jr effigy prompts condemnation in Spain

Reuters News Service

Soccer mom Azarenka ordered to take off PSG shirt at Australian Open

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign