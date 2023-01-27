January 27, 2023

Spend a romantic Valentine’s pampered at the Parklane

parklane 1343

This Valentine’s Day, spoil your partner with distinctive romantic moments at Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol.

Rejuvenate yourselves at the couples’ treatment suite and enjoy the benefits of the only certified Thalassotherapy Centre on the island. The resort’s award-winning Kalloni Spa is ideal for revitalising moments of self-care, offering transformative treatments.

parklane kalloni spa

Meanwhile, the hotel’s LPM Restaurant & Bar Limassol has curated a Valentine’s menu, featuring sophisticated flavours and signature cocktails, inspired by the romantic French Riviera, in a captivating ambiance.

valentines menu 2023

The Gallery lounge bar will be serving our famous afternoon tea from noon to 10pm, as well as tasty dishes against the Mediterranean’s evocative backdrop. At night, The Gallery becomes a chic sushi spot, accompanied by live violin entertainment.

And if you want to make the day extra special, the suites and villas of the elegant Parklane, Resort & Spa are ready to welcome couples in a highly romantic atmosphere, boasting all the amenities of a luxury resort, while offering the privacy suited to the occasion.

parklane the diamond suite main bedroom

For more info and reservations: T: 25-862400 | [email protected]

