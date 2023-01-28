January 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Foreign ministry condemns Jerusalem synagogue attack

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
shooting attack in jerusalem
Israeli forces work at the scene of a shooting attack in Neve Yaacov

The foreign ministry has condemned Friday’s attack on a synagogue in Jerusalem and extended its condolences to the families of the victims.

By posting on Twitter, the ministry “expresses its horror at the heinous shooting of believers in a synagogue in Jerusalem, which caused many victims”.

“We condemn this act of terrorism on the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day. Our condolences to the bereaved families and our wishes for a full recovery to the injured,” says the Foreign Ministry.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

