January 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Recital for solo guitar

By Eleni Philippou00
guitar recital

Acclaimed guitarist from Greece Kostas Makrygiannakis will reach Cyprus’ west coast this February for a unique solo recital. Presented by and hosted at Technopolis 20, he will take the floor on February 17 in a performance titled ‘Letters to undisclosed recipients’.

This music evening will be the guitarist’s first performance at Technopolis 20 and he will present a programme that will include music by Luys de Narvaez, Napoléon Coste, Enrique Granados, Roland Dyens, Makrygiannakis’ transcriptions of songs by Mike Oldfield and Billy Joel and his own works for solo guitar.

In a statement about his upcoming Paphos recital, Makrygiannakis said: “Dear all, let me share with you gestures of courtesy, laughter, a song I love. Some music of the past that has moved someone’s heart, a picture of a sunny day and of a rainy one. Let me mumble on my guitar, whisper or shout my sounds. You are all most welcome to a musical banquet; music from the Spanish renaissance and French romanticism together with songs by beloved songwriters transcribed for guitar, will be on the table. I’ll be very happy to see you!”

 

Solo Guitar Recital

By Greek guitarist Kostas Makrygiannakis. February 17. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €12. Tel: 7000-2420

 

Related Posts

Travelling printmaker’s exhibition opens in Cyprus

Eleni Philippou

Recitals, concerts and gigs coming up

Eleni Philippou

Performance event inspired by Andreas Karayan’s exhibition

Eleni Philippou

TV Shows We Love: Russian Doll

Antigoni Pitta

Event invites participants to share stories that shape them

Eleni Philippou

Films presented Through the Looking Glass

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign