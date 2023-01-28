Recitals, concerts and gigs coming up

February has a lot in store for the island’s nightlife scene. Carnival parades and fiestas, Valentine’s Day treats and special events and all sorts of feel-good happenings. Before the themed events take over, however, Cyprus’ musicians continue to offer quality entertainment with their evenings of live performances happening all around the country. All four major cities of Cyprus have something that music fans can enjoy next month.
Starting off the month is a jazzy evening as Charlotte Storer returns to Cyprus and to Sarah’s Jazz Club, for a memorable musical night. The Charlotte Storer Quartet will fill the Nicosia bar with jazz classics on Friday, February 3, performed with emotion and sensitivity. Storer will be on vocals accompanied by saxophonist Charis Ioannou, bassist Ireneous Koullouras and pianist Dimitris Miari.
February 10 changes gears from jazz to rock as Savino Live in Larnaca welcomes back a popular Cypriot band on its stage. Prospectus will perform another lively set of Greek rock and English hits, joined by fellow musicians Frederiki Tompazou, Demetris Mesimeris and Nikolas Philitas.
A day later, Nicosia venue Kafeneio Marampou will welcome another local band for a live gig. The Funked-Up Project will perform at the Kafeneio for the second time, bringing their signature rock, jazz, blues and funk covers. Their repertoire covers songs in English by Joe Cocker, Sting and Eric Clapton as well as Greek songs by Dimitris Panagopoulos and Sideropoulos.
In Limassol, the popular Latin quintet Havana Noche will take over Mason Bar’s garden for a lively show on February 12. Their comeback at the Limassol bar promises to be unforgettable, transmitting the energy, enthusiasm and passion of Latin music. The band was formed in Cyprus by percussionist Constandinos Paouros and musicians from Cuba, Colombia and Cyprus. Their music is based on Latin jazz music genres such as son cubano, salsa, timba and cha cha. The five musicians will fill the bar with colourful, upbeat music just in time before the carnival madness takes over the town.
The Charlotte Storer Quartet
Live jazz. February 3. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 9.30pm. €12. Tel: 95-147711
Prospectus
Live Cypriot band. February 10. Savino Live, Larnaca. 11pm. Tel: 99-426011
Funked-Up Project
Jazz, blues and funk live. February 11. Kafeneio Marampou, Nicosia. 7pm. €5. Tel: 99-907501
Havana Noche
Latin jazz and more by local band. February 12. Mason Bar, Limassol. 7pm. €10. Tel: 99-211280