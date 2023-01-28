Travelling printmaker’s exhibition opens in Cyprus

From across the globe to a charming Nicosia neighbourhood, a travelling exhibition will soon make a stop in Cyprus. The Leave Quietly Print Exchange Exhibition of the international Printmakers Connect displays a travelling portfolio of 32 printmaking works. After being presented in Kentucky, New York and Mumbai, India it reaches the island to be hosted by the Nicosia studio IN TOTO this January and February.
The project began when printmaker Gregory Santos started a weekly meet-up during the pandemic on the Clubhouse app. The meet-ups, open to printmakers and enthusiasts of the art from all around the world, were a place to gather, listen and share news with the international community.
“This was a little oasis for many of us during lockdowns to feel connected,” says Simone Philippou, printmaker and co-founder of IN TOTO. “Soon new connections were made, we started forming interests in each other’s projects and endeavours, sharing news and updates about our art practices.”
The printmakers would digitally meet up every week and soon after an idea was born to create an exchange print portfolio. “David Wischer from The University of Kentucky and Rachel Shelton from Mirabo Press decided to organise the exchange and exhibit it in both corresponding spaces in the US,” explains Simone.
32 printmakers from all corners of the world joined the exchange which was named Leave Quietly and made an edition of 34 prints each. Each artist that took part received a portfolio of the 32 printmaking works and the two portfolios that remained travelled to be exhibited. After exhibitions in the US and India, Leave Quietly will now be shown in Cyprus at Simone’s gallery space in Ayioi Omologites.
“I feel very grateful to have been a part of this community,” she adds, “not only for the beautiful portfolio that now joined my collection but also for the connections we formed and knowledge we shared over time.
“Being a studio-based artist can be quite challenging,” concluded Simone, “having a community to come to and share information is a true gift, especially in our times of isolation. I am excited to show this collection of works at IN TOTO and celebrate this diverse group of artists and their chosen printmaking processes.”
Leave Quietly Print Exchange Exhibition
Travelling exhibition featuring 32 printmakers’ work from around the world. January 31-February 25. IN TOTO, Nicosia. Opening night: 5pm. Monday-Friday: 3pm-6pm. Tel: 22-262470