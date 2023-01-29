January 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Showery weather expected in the coming days

By Staff Reporter0297
File photo

Despite a sunny start to the day, isolated showers and storms are expected at intervals from midday and onwards, the met office said on Sunday.

Sleet or even snow may fall in the higher mountains, it said.

The temperature will rise to around 19C inland, and around 20C on the south and east coasts.

Overnight the wet weather is expected to continue on the west and north coasts with a thin fog moving in towards morning.

Temperatures will drop to around 6C inland, around 9C on the south and east coasts, around 10C on the west and north coasts and around zero in the higher mountains, where frost is expected to form.

On Monday and Tuesday, the weather will be mostly cloudy with occasional rain and isolated thunderstorms as well as snow or sleet in the higher mountains.

From midday on Tuesday a temporary improvement in conditions is expected, while from late Tuesday evening and on Wednesday the weather will again turn mainly cloudy with rain, isolated storms in places and snow in the higher mountains.

The temperature will see a small drop on Monday and there will be no significant change on Tuesday. On Wednesday, a further slight drop in temperature is expected to range below seasonal averages.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Bronze statue of ‘girl with the hula hoop’ stolen from Paphos location

Jean Christou

‘Humanitarian’ deal allowing Russian ships in Cyprus jeopardised lifting of US arms embargo

Kyriacos Iacovides

New poll confirms Christodoulides slippage but maintaining lead

Nikolaos Prakas

Man critical after motorcycle accident in Larnaca

Nikolaos Prakas

Over 300 projects worth €525m for mountain communities

Nikolaos Prakas

Two arrested for attempted abduction in Paphos

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign