January 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
AfricaWorld

Eight shot dead at birthday party in South Africa

By Reuters News Service097
800px garden route, eastern cape, south africa (20485656206)
File photo: Eastern Cape province

Eight people were shot dead and another three injured in a mass shooting at a birthday party in South Africa’s Eastern Cape province on Sunday, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred between 1715 and 1730 local time (1515 and 1530 GMT) at a house in Kwazakele, Gqeberha, when two gunmen shot at guests gathered for a birthday party, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement.

The police said no arrests had yet been made and that they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The police are yet to identify those killed and injured, but the owner of the house was among them.

“These victims were killed by criminals, and we will not rest until we find out what happened and who was responsible for (this) callous and cold-blooded attack on these unsuspecting victims,” said Eastern Cape SAPS Commissioner Nomthetheleli Lillian Mene.

Later on Monday Police Minister Bheki Cele and SAPS National Commissioner Fannie Masemola will lead a delegation to the scene of the mass shooting, a separate police statement said.

Related Posts

Turkey to reject Sweden’s NATO bid, may agree to Finland joining

Reuters News Service

Ukraine calls for faster weapons supplies as Russia presses eastern offensive

Reuters News Service

Nigeria launches domestic card scheme in cashless bid

Reuters News Service

Boeing’s 747, the original jumbo jet, prepares for final send-off

Reuters News Service

Blinken begins Middle East trip amid spate of violence

Reuters News Service

Strikes will disrupt public transport in France on Tuesday

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign