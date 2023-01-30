January 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man to go on trial for murder after hit and run

By Gina Agapiou00
police car night 2
File photo

A 45-year-old man, suspected of premeditated murder after he was involved in a fatal hit and run, was on Monday referred to a direct trial before the Paphos criminal court.

Paphos CID chief and police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou said the suspect will remain in custody until the first hearing of the criminal court on February 24.

He is facing charges of premeditated murder and leaving a crime scene without providing assistance.

Police have arrested the man after he was involved in a fatal accident in Paphos last week.

At around 2am on January 21, on Tombs of the Kings avenue a motorcycle driven by a 58-year-old man collided with the car driven by the 45-year-old who then abandoned the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital where doctors confirmed his death.

Police then arrested the 45-year-old driver at his house. He was also found to be in possession of burglary tools.

Police investigations revealed the suspect and the victim were previously together at a bar and were allegedly involved in a verbal confrontation.

Then, the suspect allegedly waited for the victim outside out of the bar and when the 58-year-old left on his moped, followed him and deliberately crashed into him, Nicolaou had said.

It is understood that the two men had a confrontation in the past as well.

 

Related Posts

Nouris offers mea culpa over passports, defends migration policies

Elias Hazou

Cyprus saw sharp increase in counterfeit notes in 2022

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Transparency pledge over corruption claims in Droushiotis’ book

Gina Agapiou

Greece, Cyprus sign deal on dealing with natural disasters

Nikolaos Prakas

Cat lovers and Evkaf up in arms over taverna plans near mosque

Nick Theodoulou

40 per cent of adults smoked in last month

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign