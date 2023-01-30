January 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

More rain and thunderstorms expected Monday night

By Gina Agapiou00
File photo

The meteorological service issued a new yellow warning for rain and thunderstorms for Monday night.

The warning is in force from 6pm to 6am on Tuesday.

Rainfall is likely to reach between 35-50 millimeters per hour at times.

