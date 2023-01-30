January 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s Weather: Sunny to start, cold spell moving in

By Staff Reporter0370
On Monday morning the weather will be mainly sunny, with increased clouds expected later in the day, leading to and local showers and isolated thunderstorms. In the higher mountains, snow or sleet will fall. Winds will be mainly south-westerly to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort and strong on the south and west coasts up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough to rough in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to 17 C in the interior, on the west and north coasts, 19 C on the remaining coasts, and 9 C degrees in the higher mountains.

On Monday night increased cloud cover is expected to initially bring rain and isolated storms, mainly in the west and north, while snow will fall in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly south-westerly to north-westerly light to moderate up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be very rough. Temperatures will drop to 4 C in the interior, 6 C on the east and southeast coasts, 9 C on the remaining coasts and -1 C in the higher mountains where frost will form.

On Tuesday, isolated rains are expected mainly in the mountains and north. Local rain, isolated storms and snow in the higher mountains are expected on Wednesday. On Thursday the weather will be mostly sunny.

Temperatures will gradually drop until Wednesday, reaching close to average for the season, with a slight rise is expected on Thursday.

