January 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
US issues another warning of possible terrorist attacks in Turkey

By Reuters News Service
leader of danish political party stram kurs rasmus paludan outside the turkish embassy, in stockholm
Leader of the far-right Danish political party Stram Kurs Rasmus Paludan burns a copy of the Koran Sandberg/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

The US embassy in Turkey warned Americans on Monday of possible attacks against churches, synagogues, and diplomatic missions in Istanbul, marking its second such notice in four days, following Koran-burning incidents in Europe.

In an updated security alert, the U.S. embassy said “possible imminent retaliatory attacks by terrorists” could take place in areas frequented by Westerners, especially the city’s Beyoglu, Galata, Taksim, and Istiklal neighborhoods.

Turkish authorities are investigating the matter, it added.

On Friday, several embassies in Ankara including those of the United States, Germany, France and Italy issued security alerts over possible retaliatory attacks against places of worship, following separate incidents in which the Muslim holy book, the Koran, was burned in Sweden, Netherlands and Denmark.

On Saturday, Turkey warned its citizens against “possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks” in the United States and Europe.

