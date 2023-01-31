January 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Anastasiades still waiting report on football violence

By Nick Theodoulou00
footie violence
File photo

President Nicos Anastasiades is awaiting a report on proposed measures to tackle hooliganism and violence at sporting events, he said on Tuesday.

Asked whether he will take any measures on the issue before the end of his presidency, Anastasiades replied that he has asked for a review of what can be done.

The issue of football violence and hooliganism has reemerged as a pressing matter following a spate of incidents, most recently a daylight brawl in Limassol during the memorial for Eoka leader Grivas Digenis.

 

