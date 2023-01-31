January 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Distribution of presidential ballot papers begins

By Nick Theodoulou00
Êõâåñíçôéêü Ôõðïãñáöåßï ÐÝôñïò Îåíïöþíôïò ðáñÜäïóç øçöïäåëôßùí

The state printing office on Tuesday began delivering the ballots for Sunday’s presidential election, with voting centres abroad receiving them first.

Domestic ballots are to be delivered within the day, with all deliveries being accompanied by police officers.

Head of the government printing office Petros Xenophontos explained that 11,425 ballots have been sent abroad while Famagusta is to receive 35,125, Paphos 56,175, Larnaca 102,550, Limassol 166,775 and Nicosia 231,475.

