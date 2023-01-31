January 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Exhibition features established artists from 1970s to 2000s

By Eleni Philippou00
fa58715d a105 cb51 ec39 bac2ae9caeae

Presenting works by accomplished Cypriot and Greek artists who were active in the 70s, 80s, 90s and the 00s is the new exhibition at Isnotgallery. The Collector, as it is titled, will run from February 10 to 25 highlighting selected pieces by respectable local artists.

“This new group exhibition,” said the gallery, “is the result of our collaboration with a true art lover, who learned early on how to love and appreciate the beauty in art. Our deep conversations around the subject of art helped us realise what pushes some people to start collecting works of art.

“The Collector,” Isnotgallery added, “whose relationship with art began quite early in life, is himself an artist from his youth. His interaction with important Cypriot and Greek artists from the 70s inspired him to begin his collection.”

The exhibition will present a group of chosen works by renowned artists Rhea Bailey, Andreas Charalambous, Lefteris Economou, Glyn Hughes, Costas Ioakim, Costas Ioakim Kaimakis, Michalis Manousakis, Dora Oronti, Evgenia Vasiloudi, Stelios Votsis, and Felix Yiaxis.

 

The Collector

Art exhibition with pieces by accomplished Cypriot and Greek artists made in the 70s, 80s, 90s and the 00s. February 10-25. Isnotgallery, Limassol. Opening night: 5.30pm. Tuesday-Friday: 10am-1pm and 3pm-6pm. Saturday: 10am-2pm. Tel: 99-569498. www.Isnotgallery.com

Related Posts

Students hold protest over murder of their classmate

Nikolaos Prakas

‘Government’ in north receives full marks on spoof report card

Nikolaos Prakas

Averof backs EAC role in renewables

Elias Hazou

‘Digital journey’ of government services has begun

Nick Theodoulou

In Famagusta, Anastasiades denies district tours are electioneering

Nikolaos Prakas

Petrides: ‘we are handing over a healthy and robust economy’

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign