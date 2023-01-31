January 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘Government’ in north receives full marks on spoof report card

By Nikolaos Prakas00
The ‘government’ in the north received full marks on policies aimed at further increasing annexation with Turkey, the Turkish Cypriot secondary school teachers’ union KTOEOS said on Tuesday.

Students across all school levels received marks for their first semester earlier in the day, and the union also gave the ‘government’ a report card, to inform its ‘parents’ of its progress.

In the report card released by KTOEOS, the authorities in the north gave the “Islamic [green]” class a mark of 10 for policies geared towards the north’s annexation with Turkey, ruining the minimum wage, and hiring people on the basis of nepotism.

The union added that the government also managed to destroy the social welfare system in the north.

“Fortunately, their parents can be proud of them,” the comment in the teacher’s remarks section read.

Recently, the ‘government’ had been under fire with the unions, relating to a decision by the ‘cabinet’ to hire special education teachers from Turkey, instead of choosing Turkish Cypriots already on a waiting list for a position.

