January 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Paphos police looking for female suspect in statue theft

By Iole Damaskinos00
Girl with the hula hoop

Police in Paphos are looking for a 32-year-old woman wanted in connection with the theft of the bronze statue “The girl with hula hoop.” 

According to the police, testimonies and evidence may link the 32-year-old to the theft. 

The bronze statue created by the artist Yiota Ioannidou was stolen in the early hours of Saturday. The movements of the perpetrators were recorded by CCTVs of shops in the vicinity.

