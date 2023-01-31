January 31, 2023

President heads to Athens to lay foundation stone

President Nicos Anastasiades will travel to Athens on Tuesday evening, where the following day he will lay the foundation stone for projects to be built in Mati, Attica, funded by contributions from the Republic and Cypriot citizens following the devastating fires in the area.

On Wednesday morning Anastasiades will hold a meeting at the Presidential Office with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, followed by a meeting with the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Maximos Mansion.

After the meeting, and in the presence of Anastasiades and Mitsotakis the ministers of education of the two countries will sign an agreement on the mutual recognition of higher education qualifications.

Anastasiades and Mitsotakis will then head to Mati and the site where the ceremony of laying the foundation stone for the construction of the building complex and the park to be built in the area will take place.

Anastasiades will be accompanied by Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides, Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou, Government Spokesman Marios Pelekanos and the Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus in Athens Kyriakos Kenevezos.

