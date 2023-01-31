January 31, 2023

Road closure in Paphos due to quarry companies protest

The two traffic lanes of the Paphos – Limassol highway, in the direction of Paphos, from the exit to the Anatolikou industrial area, have been closed, due to a protest event between 7:00 and 9:00 am,  and traffic police are at the scene regulating and diverting traffic.

The two-hour protest event is being held by concrete and quarrying companies. Olga Athinodorou, representative of the companies, stated that the protest is being held due to the fact that materials have been exhausted in the existing quarry zones of Paphos district, particularly in Androlikou.

The event had been planned for last Tuesday, but was postponed, after a meeting was planned with the minister for the environment, Costas Kadis. The companies demand the granting of new zones for quarrying of raw materials needed to manufacture concrete.

