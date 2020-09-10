September 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos mayor highlights importance of new breakwaters

By Bejay Browne00
Aerial Photo Showing The Position Of The Breakwaters
Aerial photo showing the position of the breakwaters

Plans for 15 breakwaters along a four kilometre stretch of coast from Paphos to Yeroskipou were the subject of a public presentation on Wednesday night chaired by the Paphos mayor.

It was the second public presentation of the approved study for the protection and improvement of the southwest coastal areas of the municipalities of Paphos and Yeroskipou.

The aim of the 15 breakwaters is to protect the land from coastal erosion.

The area under study is around 4 km long and is bordered by the municipal baths of Paphos in the west, along to the tourist beach of Yeroskipou in the south.

Present were members of the public, councillors from both Paphos and Yeroskipou and hoteliers from the area.

Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos described the project as very important, especially for the tourism industry, since most of the four and five-star hotels in Paphos are located in the area.

“The goal of the project, which is budgeted around 10 million euros and provides for the construction of 15 breakwaters, is to protect the land from erosion and increase the sand present,” he said.

The mayor pointed out that studies show that breakwaters help to improve sandy beaches and contribute to the upgrading tourism.

The plans for building the structures will be prepared soon, so that the bids can be announced at the end of this year, he said. The costs will be shared by the two municipalities, the local hoteliers, while the possibility of including it in the projects co-financed by European funds will be considered.

The presentation was made by Dion Consortium, Toumazis & Associates and Rogan and Associates SA, who are the experts responsible for the study. The entire event was broadcast live on the Paphos municipality’s Facebook account.

 

 

 

 

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: No need to change crossing point procedures at present, expert says

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Labour ministry spending exceeded €1bn up to July

George Psyllides

Turkey-Cyprus dispute holding up EU’s Belarus sanctions, diplomats say

Reuters News Service

Nobel prize winner appointed chair of Egypt-Cyprus electricity project

George Psyllides

Cost of deferred military service for students to study in UK to reach €667,000

Peter Michael

Virus violation: six premises, 15 people booked

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign