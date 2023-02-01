February 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironment

Larnaca receives green city award

By Jonathan Shkurko00
larnaca cyprus business now
Photo by Larnaca regional tourism board (ETAP)

The Larnaca municipality on Wednesday was named “Green City” by the Cyprus Green Cities and Communities Awards for the fifth consecutive year after receiving the highest score for its efforts aimed at restoring ancient monuments and for the creation of a new multicentre for creativity and culture.

According to a statement released by the municipality, the award aims to promote environmental protection actions and sustainable developments in municipalities and communities around Cyprus by rewarding and promoting green initiatives.

It also acts as a catalyst to mobilise local authorities for the continuous improvement of people’s daily lives.

“The award highlights the municipality’s efforts to significantly contribute to Larnaca’s sustainable development and protect the environment,” the statement said.

“Over the years, we have adopted and developed several environmentally friendly policies and practices with the aim of transforming the city into an example of green life.”

The municipality then mentioned the creation of gardens and parks as examples of sustainable projects, adding that other initiative such as sustainable waste management projects and environmental awareness workshops in schools have contributed to the award bestowed upon Larnaca.

Related Posts

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis

Smile time: Cyprus Mail’s January cartoons

CyprusMail

Plenty of stand-up comedy nights in February

Eleni Philippou

Anastasiades in Athens to lay foundation stone

Jonathan Shkurko

Man arrested in Paphos after ramming into a police officer’s car

Jonathan Shkurko

From ashes to fly larvae, new ideas aim to revive farm soil

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign