TUS Airways hits record number of passengers, reveals new plan

Cypriot airline TUS Airways announced on Wednesday a record number of passengers in 2022, with an increase of more than 1,100 per cent across the entire network compared to 2021.
In its announcement, the company stated that in 2022, the number of flights it operated experienced an increase of 600 per cent compared to the previous year.
In addition, it also noted that it expanded its fleet by 150 per cent, with the addition of more Airbus A320 aircraft.
“Despite the challenges, TUS Airways remained committed and steadfast in developing and supporting the air travel sector, enhancing regional connectivity and being a valuable pillar in opening new routes and markets,” TUS Airways CEO Ahmed Aly said.
Aly explained that the company recently made a significant investment in physical assets of around $20 million, allowing the company to become the largest Cypriot airline based on fleet size, number of destinations and number of passengers.
“This was by no means an easy achievement and was only possible through the support of our shareholders, combined with close contacts with our hospitality partners, the Cyprus Ministries of Transport and Tourism, and, of course, the dedication of our fantastic airline team,” the TUS CEO stated.
The company also made note of a series of achievements, such as flights from Paris to Larnaca and Paphos, as well as up to six daily flights between Larnaca, Paphos and Tel Aviv.
The latter played a key role in making Israel the third-largest market for tourism in Cyprus for the first time.
The company also said that there are plans for further diversification into new non-traditional markets, with scheduled and charter flights to Spain, Italy, Slovakia and Austria, combined with competitive pricing across the network to attract a greater number of visitors.
What is more, TUS Airways’ announcement went on to speak about investments being made for the development of the aviation sector. These include recruitment reaching record numbers, the implementation or design of infrastructure projects, cadet programmes and working on multiple joint projects with Cypriot aviation agencies.
“2023 will mark another important year for TUS Airways, which strengthens and expands our network from Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean, with more flights and more destinations,” the airline’s announcement said in conclusion.