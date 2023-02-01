February 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman remanded for statue theft

By Andria Kades00
bronze statue girl with the hula hoop
Bronze statue: girl with the hula hoop

Paphos district court remanded a 32-year-old woman on Wednesday for two days in connection with the theft of a bronze statue.

The ‘girl with the hula hoop’, installed at the Hani tou Ibrahim since last autumn, was reported stolen on Saturday.

Though police initially said she was 33 when she was arrested on Tuesday, the age was revised to 32.

The suspect was arrested after witness statements pointed in her direction.

Investigations continue.

