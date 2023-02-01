February 1, 2023

Yellow weather warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms

The met service on Wednesday issued a yellow weather alert warning of isolated heavy thunderstorms.

The service urged the public to be careful as isolated heavy thunderstorms are expected to affect inland, mountainous as well as coastal areas all over of the island. Shower rates may reach 55 millimetres per hour, it said.

The warning will be in force noon until 7pm on Wednesday.

The met office said temperatures will rise to 12C inland, around 14C on the south and east coasts, around 15C on the remaining coasts and around 2C in the higher mountains.

