February 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Authorities seize over 15kg of cannabis

By Elias Hazou00
File photo

Over the last few days authorities have seized and confiscated over 15kg of cannabis sent to Cyprus via courier services.

In a statement, police said that on January 27 local law enforcement, working with police in Greece, tracked three packages with a courier service that were en route to Cyprus. The three packages contained 13.9 kg of cannabis.

Two of the packages were picked up at the courier service’s offices by a 32-year-old woman, while the third was picked up by a 41-year-old woman.

Next police mounted a joint operation with customs which resulted in the arrest of the two women as the latter were picking up the suspect packages.

While patting down the 32-year-old, police found on her person a nylon bag containing five grams of cocaine.

Both women were remanded in custody for eight days.

Separately, also on January 27, a customs officer carrying out a sample check at a post office in Limassol found four suspicious packages sent from overseas.

The officer alerted the police’s Drug Squad. Following checks, it was discovered that three of the four packages contained a total of 300 plastic cylindrical containers which held factory-made cigarettes with quantities of dried hemp. The fourth package contained cannabis.

Combined, the four packages contained cannabis of a net weight of 1.5kg.

Police said the designated recipient was a 25-year-old man, who on January 30 went to pick up the packages. He was arrested on the spot for possession of a controlled substance.

During a court-approved search of the suspect’s home, authorities discovered approximately 650 grams of cannabis, two grams of cocaine, and a precision scale with traces of cannabis.

A court subsequently ordered the man remanded in police custody for seven days.

And in a different case, on January 31 during a sample check of a cardboard box sent from abroad, a customs officer discovered a suspect substance inside.

The Drug Squad was notified. Examining the box, they found a nylon package containing dried hemp weighing 585 grams.

The recipient of the box was identified as a 25-year-old man – the same person who had been arrested in the case of the 1.5kg of cannabis.

