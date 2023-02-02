February 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cost of elections rises to €7 million

By Jean Christou0185
elections costs
Some €150,000 has been allocated for printing

The cost of the presidential elections is estimated at €7 million based on the appropriations included in the interior ministry’s 2023 budget.

This was up from €5.2m for the 2018 presidential elections.

According to the budget details, the largest single expenditure is overtime for election staffing, which will cost €2.3m this Sunday and €1.95m for the second round on February 12.

Security and police costs will come to €900,000, rent for polling stations and counting offices will come to €100,000. Some €150,000 has been allocated for printing.

An amount of €500,000 was included for the publication of electoral notices and newspaper advertisements, €280,000 for a campaign to encourage voter registration and to reduce abstention, while an amount of €250,000 was budgeted for IT and the production of graphs.

Some €50,000 was also included for expenses related to the public works department for various constructions and signage, €50,000 for the department of electromechanical services and €100,000 for stationery, stationery and other consumables for election officials.

Around €300,000 was allocated for the cost of overseas polling centres and €50,000 for unforeseen expenses in general.

The interior ministry said the cost is higher than 2018 due to the significant increase in prices, services and the salaries of public servants.

 

 

Related Posts

Creative family workshops coming up at Majestic State Gallery

Eleni Philippou

Union fury over proposals to employ foreign labour

Andria Kades

€58.4m subsidy on electricity since September

Jean Christou

Bad year for rain, but reservoirs at ‘comfortable’ levels

Jean Christou

Only three weeks’ worth of blood

Jonathan Shkurko

Demonstration in north over brutal murder of girl

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign