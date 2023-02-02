February 2, 2023

Giannis Kotsiras to perform in Cyprus play

He might be an acclaimed Greek singer with a decade-long career in the music industry yet Giannis Kotsiras’ next venture is a theatrical production. Staying to his performance style but briefly blending singing and acting, Kotsiras will travel to the island this February to take part in a Greek production titled Katastroma A.

The music and theatre performance is based on a text by Odysseas Ioannou which premiered in Athens in January and was warmly received. In Cyprus, it will first address Nicosia audiences on February 17 taking place at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre, followed by one more performance the following evening at Pattihio Municipal Theatre in Limassol.

Katastroma A’s uniqueness lies in the fact that the plot of the show is built around Kotsiras himself. Through the story of a man and a woman who meet by chance on the deck of a boat, a musical journey of the singer’s life unfolds featuring songs from his personal repertoire but also compositions of other great Greek musicians.

In essence, the performance is a story of hope as at the end of every journey, as the organisers explain, there is always a port waiting. Three actors are on stage while Kotsiras is in charge of the songs, accompanied by six fellow musicians performing live.

 

Katastroma A

Music and theatre performance with Giannis Kotsiras. February 17. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. February 18. Pattihio Municipal Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. www.tickethour.com.cy

